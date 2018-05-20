Volleyball Officials Wanted

The Tacoma-Pierce County Volleyball Officials Board is in need of individuals who are interested in officiating middle school, junior high, senior high, college, and recreation department volleyball matches throughout Pierce County. Line Judges are also needed for local high school matches. A comprehensive training program scheduled for August 21, 27 and 28 is offered for all new officials and the opportunities to advance in the organization are extensive.

For students, retirees, or former athletes looking to re-connect with a sport, officiating high school and middle school sports is also an excellent way to earn some extra income and provide a great service to the teams. Registration is due no later than August 10th so please contact us immediately.

For additional information on becoming a volleyball official, please visit our website at www.tpcvob.com and contact Marc Blau at 253-677-2872 or via email.