Steilacoom Town Administrator May 18 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 5, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – June 11, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – June 27, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – June 7, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Noncompliance Notices:

Five (5) Notices of Noncompliance letters were sent to residents this week. They included four (4) notices for storing cars on the right-of-ways and one (1) notice for storing a trailer on the right-of-way. Two (2) notices declared the vehicle(s) to be a “junk vehicle”. Two (2) vehicles were tagged with 72-hour move or be towed notices.

Public Safety:

Public Safety Open House:

The Public Safety Open House has been scheduled for May 30 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Safety and Security:

Car Prowls:

The Town has experienced an increase in reported car prowls recently. A consistent theme is that the vehicles were unlocked and valuable items (change, electronics, purses, etc) were left in plan site. Please remember to secure your vehicles at all times including when it is in your driveway or in front of your home and do not leave items were they are visible. (You may think they have little value but others may have a different scale.)

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew finished applying sealer to the traffic island on Steilacoom Boulevard near the library; continued annual traffic counter installation and maintenance on the arterials; sprayed for noxious weeds along the rights-of-way; and worked with the contractor on 1st Street.

1st Street Project:

The contractor completed installation of the sewer main between Champion Street and Montgomery Street and commenced installation of a new sewer main in the 900 block of 1st Street. Next week, the contractor anticipates installing side sewers in the areas that the new main has been installed.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed about 30 feet of conduit on Marietta Street; fixed a light in the Public Works’ truck bay; performed transformer maintenance; fixed a light at Sunnyside Park; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with work on Cincinnati Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a sewer lateral in the 400 block of Roe Street; responded to a broken irrigation system in the 90 block of Jayne Court; provided traffic control in support of the Electric Department while they were trimming trees on Union Avenue; performed inspections on 1st Street Project; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew took advantage of the nice weather and focused on mowing the various parks and public facilities and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12th from 9AM to 5 PM in the court area across from the Bair Bistro on Lafayette Street. They will have perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs, and vegetable/herb starts as well as decorative pots for Mother’s Day gifts.

Vendors include the ever popular Laur’s Shabby Chic, Barb’s Broken Heart Art and George’s Unique Birdhouses. Contact Barb at Barb@pski.org if you’re arena vendor who specializes in items that support “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Repurpose.”

Still looking for a few select vendors who create herbal products (like soap); keep bees or make things from bees’ wax; create baked goods or jellies using herbs; knit using natural, undyed wool; do chainsaw art.