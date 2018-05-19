Open letter to the Lakewood City Council continued

Submitted by Cynthia Macklin

The topic of I502 is a very personal choice, and most people do not want to stand out in public and declare their desire for legal access to marijuana in the City. Yet, this is what the council had asked them to do.

It is my hope that you will take strong heed to the fact that the citizens of Lakewood told you over 6 years ago what their position is. There should be a lot more weight given to that election with is anonymity than to any public letters, or testimony. At the very least, you should put it to another vote to the citizens, rather than rely on the loud voices of a few.

Statistics show a clear increase in the number of people who support legal access. I am confident if this were to go out to another vote within the city, it would pass by even more than it did in 2012.

The fact is, legal access is here. It is not going away. It is only a couple of miles from Lakewood. Not allowing it in the City of Lakewood will not make it stop. The only thing it does is stop the City from gaining revenue, jobs, and legal access for it’s residents. I predict that all states will allow retail marijuana within the next 10 years. Should Lakewood continue to ban it, it will eventually be allowed. However, because of the delay, Lakewood will miss out on millions of dollars in revenue and by that time the market will be so saturated, the potential revenue will likely be substantially less.

And yes, the money is important! Retail shops have an average of 10 employees. And, they have substantial traffic. Not only do they generate tax revenue to the City, they also provide jobs and more traffic to surrounding businesses.

I am dumbfounded as to why Lakewood hasn’t allowed this as of yet. Is it because you don’t want people to consume marijuana? Not allowing it in the City will in no way stop people from going a mile over to the City of Tacoma to give Tacoma their tax money. Is it because you’re afraid it is a gateway drug? – well it is not and that has been scientifically substantiated. In fact, it has been found that in states that have legalized it, opioid deaths are down. Think about it, when a person goes to the drug dealer to get a few joints, the dealer knows he makes more money on harder drugs. So, what does he do? He tries to up-sell. He pushes something stronger on the purchaser – (pusher man).

Is it your own personal bias against marijuana consumption? You don’t have to consume it. And, you do not have the right to ignore your constituents and vote as though you know better than they do what is best for them. Is it you’re afraid it will attract a certain type of individual and criminal activity? I have suggested to each of you to go sit outside of a Tacoma retail establishment for 15 minutes to observe the type of people who patronize these establishments. I have also gone as far as bringing photos in to the council meetings to show. And, as far as criminal activity, these places are far more regulated by the LCB than any other businesses. Talk to Tacoma PD, they will tell you they have seen no increase in criminal activity since the inception of the stores.

Tell me, what exactly are you worried about? Please, allow me an opportunity to address your concerns. I have met with all of you except the Mayor, and those who I know still stand in opposition, have not clearly expressed their concerns and allowed me a chance to address those concerns.

So here we are, you will vote next Monday. I hope you will put aside personal bias’s and vote as the citizens of Lakewood elected you to do. If you are still inclined to vote in opposition, at the very least, give the citizens the opportunity to vote again to possibly clarify their desire.