Open letter to the Lakewood City Council

Submitted by Cynthia Macklin

The forum of an open public meeting on allowing I502 in the City is, in my humble opinion, disturbing. As you know, we honor people’s privacy in casting a vote. In 2012, when the issue was on the election ballot, Lakewood City citizens voted in privacy and therefore without the possibility of judgment or adversity from others who might vote differently. They voted, in the privacy of a ballot booth or their home, and voted in favor of I502. Yet, the council has ignored their votes for the past 6 years and now has asked them to leave the privacy and anonymity of their homes and come speak out in the public eye.