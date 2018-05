Clover Park Technical College welcomed more than 2,000 high school students to its Lakewood Campus for the college’s annual Career Conference on May 10. The event spanned the campus, with the college’s 44 programs opening the doors to their labs and classrooms and putting together interactive displays to offer attendees insight into the learning experience.

The post CPTC Welcomes High Schoolers for Annual Career Conference appeared first on In the Spotlight.