Archer named new Pierce County Human Resources director

Following a nationwide search, Pierce County has selected Judith C. Archer to be director of Human Resources.

Archer joins the County from Kinder Morgan, Inc., where she served nearly eight years as the director of Human Resources for the Texas-based energy infrastructure company and its 11,000 employees.

“Judy has a remarkably broad background in Human Resources,” said Bruce Dammeier, County Executive. “Whether at a small privately held company, a large multi-national public corporation, or a startup, Judy has brought strong leadership, skilled change management and respected labor relations negotiations to every organization she has served. Her strong track record of developing and implementing effective human resources strategies will serve the employees and, ultimately the residents, of Pierce County.”

The new County role marks a return to the Pacific Northwest for Archer. Earlier in her career she held positions at Tacoma Goodwill, Pioneer Industries and Toray Composites.

Archer earned a B.A. in Business Administration from Maryville College, a Masters’ of Science in Adult Education from the University of Tennessee, and a J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Her first day at Pierce County will be May 21.