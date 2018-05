Join us at Minnitti Field as Titan Baseball hosts the NWAC West Super Regionals this weekend! The winner goes on to the NWAC Championship. Building on a historically strong program, the Titans are coming off a great season ranked #2 in the NWAC West Region.[more]

The Titans play their first game in the double-elimination tournament Friday at 4 p.m. See bracket for full schedule. Admission is free for students, employees, and children under 12. General admission is $5.

Go Titans!