Sound To Narrows, Washington State’s Oldest 12K – Coming June 9

Submitted by MultiCare’s Center for Healthy Living

Since 1973, Sound to Narrows has encouraged healthy living by offering fun-filled runs/walks for all ages and ability groups. The featured 12K run/walk routes through beautiful Point Defiance Park.

A Serious Sound to Narrows Competitor

The 5K run/walk, 2K Junior Shuffle and Diaper Dash are all near Tacoma’s Vassault Park – where all the action begins on Saturday, June 9th. The event also features health information, vendor incentives and family entertainment.

Sound to Narrows Offers Events for All Ages

Join the fun by participating and by cheering on others, to include the hundreds of runners from our local military units. For more information, and to sign up as a runner/walker or volunteer, visit the Sound to Narrows web site at www.soundtonarrows.org.

Celebrating Run Completion, Sound to Narrows

