ROAD ALERT: Gravelly Lake Drive detour planned

Work began this week on the planned non-motorized trail that spans just under 1 mile along Gravelly Lake Drive to increase pedestrian connectivity and safety in the neighborhood. As part of that work contractor NW Cascade took down a number of diseased trees along the roadway which were identified as public safety hazards. During removal cars were stalled while the lanes of travel were closed for safety precautions.

Drivers can expect additional delays starting Monday, May 21 when storm drainage installation begins. Please plan for extra drive times during this work.

A detour will be in place for westbound traffic while this work occurs. Drivers will be routed south on Nyanza Road, west on Gravelly Lake Drive and back to Washington Boulevard.

The eastbound lane will remain open.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we complete this important pedestrian safety project.