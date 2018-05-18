Construction brings night closures of eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 this weekend

TACOMA – Contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between State Route 16 and Interstate 5 will implement a second weekend of overnight ramp closures to remove an old southbound I-5 overpass to make way for connecting HOV lanes between the two highways. Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time during the early morning hours this weekend. Signed detours will be in place.

Overnight ramp closures

Saturday, May 19

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Thursday, May 24

Eastbound SR 16 exit to Sprague Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

In addition to the above ramp closures, during the week of May 21 travelers can expect overnight single and double lane closures in both directions of I-5 and SR 16 at the following locations:

Southbound I-5 between the Puyallup River Bridge and M Street each night Monday, May 21 through Thursday, May 24 starting as early as 8 p.m. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. each following day.

Northbound I-5 between L Street and the Puyallup River each night Monday through Thursday starting as early as 9 p.m. All lanes will open by 5 a.m. each following day.

Both directions of SR 16 between Union Ave. and I-5 from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 22.

Northbound I-5 from S. 48th Street to I-705 from 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, to 4 a.m. Thursday, May 24.

No lane or ramp closures are scheduled over Memorial Day weekend.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.