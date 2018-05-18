Clover Park High School pool to close for renovations

LAKEWOOD, WASH —The Clover Park High School (CPHS) swimming pool, located at 11023 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood, will be closed for maintenance and repairs beginning Sunday, June 10. The maintenance project is anticipated to be complete by Aug. 20.

The pool renovation includes resurfacing of the pool deck, pool plastering, diving board renovation and general maintenance throughout the swimming pool building.

Prior to the closure, the CPHS pool will be open for open swim as follows:

Tuesday, May 29 – Saturday, June 9

Mon./Wed. 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Tues./Thurs. 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

A grand re-opening will be scheduled upon completion of the maintenance project.

“Clover Park High School uses the pool for its instructional program daily during the school year. In addition, we have a significant number of community programs at the pool. We ask for patience and support from community members as we complete the pool renovation,” said John Boatman, the district’s director of maintenance and operations.

For more information, please call 253-583-7364.