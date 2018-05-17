Turn small business dreams into a reality through Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Many people dream of owning their own small business. Knowing the fundamentals of starting a business, the legal requirements, and how to market a business can be the difference in transforming a dream into a success. Get informed at a Pierce County Library System workshop for small businesses and startups.

Pierce County Library, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), is offering four workshops to help entrepreneurs start and grow successful businesses as well as share tips to advance existing small businesses.

Start Smart: learn the fundamentals of starting a business.

Essential qualities of an entrepreneur, differences in a startup, purchasing a business and a franchise award, legal structures, incorporation, business planning, market and business research, and financing options.

Tuesday, May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Law & Tax Essentials: listen to local legal and tax experts and learn about small business resources.

Different business structures, dissolution agreements, privacy policies, employee classification and documentation, and deductible business expenses.

Tuesday, May 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Registration is required for these free workshops. Visit the Pierce County Library’s website at www.piercecountylibrary.org to register.

These workshops are part of Pierce County Library’s Start Smart series. The Library System offers other workshops throughout the year, covering topics such as starting a business, securing financing for a business, and marketing products.