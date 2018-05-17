Pierce Baseball in Regional Playoffs in Spokane

The NWAC Office in Vancouver announced the regional playoffs for baseball on Monday. Pierce (West #3) will travel to Spokane (East #2) for the super regional playoffs starting on Friday. Pierce will play Douglas College (North #4) at 3:00 p.m. on Friday. The winner will then play Spokane at noon on Saturday. The loser (Gm 1) will play the loser (Gm 2) at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The winners will move onto Sunday at 12:00 p.m., with the a second game if necessary at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.