As announced by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), Concordia University’s Andrew Barrera was named to the Second Team All-West Region as selected by the NCBWA. The senior shortstop is one of ten members from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) selected to this NCBWA All-West Region Team.

Read more: Pierce Baseball Alum Andrew Barrera Named to NCBWA All-West Region Team. – Pierce College Athletics