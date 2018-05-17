Lakewood Walmart Remodel’s Grand Reopening May 18

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Lakewood residents will get their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart at 7001 Bridgeport Way W on Friday, May 18, as the much-anticipated project is complete. A grand reopening ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 7 a.m.

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

Online Grocery Pickup

New customer service department

State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays

New wellness consultation room in the pharmacy

All new signage, paint and refinished restrooms

Expanded and reconfigured hardware, deli, home, and apparel departments

“Standout features of our remodel are the apparel department with new apparel lines and we’re especially excited about Online Grocery Pickup. It will be easier for busy moms, busy dads, and busy families to be able to place their orders and swing by to pick them up on the same day. It will help our customers save time in their busy lives,” said Store Manager Sergey Bozu.

Community Celebration

To celebrate the completion of the Lakewood Walmart remodel, the store is throwing a party for its customers on Friday, May 18 beginning at 7 a.m. Activities include a ribbon cutting, and grant donations.

Job Opportunities

At Walmart, associates have access to competitive wages, affordable benefits, and the chance to build a career. More than 75 percent of store management teams started as hourly associates and 40 percent of those promotions went to associates within the first year of their employment.

Committed to the Community

Walmart is committed to serving Lakewood and in celebration of the grand reopening will support local organizations through $9,000 in grants to: Clover Park Technical College, Life of Liberty, House of Matthew, Shop with a Cop, Caring for Kids, and Joint Base Lewis and McCord.

In mid-April, Walmart announced it expects to spend an estimated $56 million over the next year in Washington through the opening and remodeling of 16 stores as well as the rollout of several in-store and online innovations designed to help busy customers save time and money.