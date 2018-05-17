Lakewood First Lions donates sight kits to CP school district

The Lakewood First Lions Club purchased and donated 11 sight kits to the Clover Park School District. Washington State recently imposed new vision testing requirements, requiring both near and far sight tests for students. These sight testing kits provide each school nurse with the tools to accomplish those tests.

Taking possession of one of the kits are (left to right) Alex Hillis, Itinerate school nurse and Susan Keller, Nursing Department coordinator. Also pictured are Lion Club members Jeff Rich and President Mike Brandstetter.