Juno and Junett are Pets of the Week

Tipped ear, don’t care. Featured Pets Juno and Junett are two shy but sweet girls who will blossom like May flowers in the right home. Previously, the pair lived in an overcrowded cat colony and came to the Humane Society through our Community Cats Program. Now they are ready for homes that will give them time to adjust to a new environment.

In return for patience, their new family will be rewarded with a lifetime of love. One-year-old Juno loves full body petting, brushing, and giving you bonks on the leg. Five-year-old Junett likes back petting and treats. They can be adopted separately or together — as Community Cats, they are used to getting along with each other and other felines. However, they would both do well in calm homes without young children or energetic dogs. If mellow couch time with a kitty friend sounds like your ideal evening, visit today and ask our Greeter if Community Cats Assistant Manager Jay is available. He would be thrilled to show off these sweeties and share their personalities. Juno: #A525841, Junett: #A525302. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.