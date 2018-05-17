Check out museum passes for five local museums at Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – With a Pierce County Library card, people may now check out free passes to visit the Foss Waterway Seaport Museum and the Harbor History Museum. The Pierce County Library System offers these two new passes in addition to free passes to three other Pierce County museums.

Foss Waterway Seaport Museum—Foss Waterway Seaport Pass. Explore the region’s maritime heritage. Learn how the people, boats and industries that built Tacoma have shaped its future. Pass holders get free admission for up to two adults and four children under the age of 18. Children ages five and under are always admitted for free.

Harbor History Museum—Harbor History Pass. Learn about the Gig Harbor Peninsula’s unique heritage and see a 65-foot purse seiner, the Shenandoah, in the process of restoration. Pass holders get free admission for four people. Children under age five are always admitted for free.

Museum of Glass—Glass Pass. Watch artists create masterpieces from molten glass and explore contemporary glass art exhibitions. Pass holders get free admission for up to two adults and unlimited family members under age 18.

Tacoma Art Museum—Art Access Pass. Visitors discover paintings, prints, sculptures and art-making activities. Pass holders get free admission for up to two adults and four children under age 18. Children ages five and under are always admitted for free.

Washington State History Museum—History Pass. Participants learn about the state’s unique people and places through interactive exhibits, theatrical storytelling, high-tech displays and dramatic artifacts. Pass holders get free admission for up to two adults and four children under age 18.

People may check out museum passes, on a first come first served basis, for one week at any Pierce County Library. The passes are another community offering from the Library System to help connect and strengthen communities.

Library customers have access to these passes for free admission as part of a cooperative partnership project among the museums, Pierce County Library, Puyallup Public Library and Tacoma Public Library.