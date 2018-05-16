Vote Now for the Next Student Designed Library Cards

Vote now through May 31 for the next Pierce County Library System library cards, created by local students. Cast your vote at cardcontest.pcls.us in two age categories: 5-11 and 12-18.

The Library plans to announce the winning child- and teen-designed library cards in June. The two winning designs will be created into library cards and are expected to be available starting in fall 2018.

Nearly 900 students living or attending school in Pierce County submitted original designs in the free contest.

A Pierce County Library card offers access to nearly 1.5 million books, e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials, use of library computers, and meeting room access.