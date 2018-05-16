M AGENCY Shines Their Light in their New Downtown Tacoma Space

Submitted by M Agency

TACOMA, Wash. — Following a move from Tacoma’s Old Town neighborhood, Tacoma marketing agency M Agency is grounding their roots and shining their light in the community with their new downtown office space. M Agency hosted their Meaningful Marketing Open House on Thursday, May 10th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., inviting the business community to come and visit their new office space.

Resonating from their own “why” and staffed by a passionate team of creatives, M Agency announced their presence in their new office as a beam of light in the heart of downtown Tacoma. After months of construction and renovation, the open house was a time for M Agency to gather and connect with the neighbors, clients and the local community. The marketing agency partnered with local food and bartending services, as well as hosted free headshots by Tacoma photographer Lisa Blackmore for the event.

As an advocate for small business, M Agency understands the importance of community support in cultivating local economy growth and partnerships. M Agency is excited to open its doors and meet the community while infusing their energy into downtown.

M Agency is a full-service marketing agency located in downtown Tacoma, staffed by a creative and knowledgeable team of marketing professionals. Founded in 2009 by CEO/President Bobbie Bailey, M Agency specializes in website development, branding and custom marketing solutions.

Media Contact: Ambra Washington

Email: ambra@whatisyourm.com