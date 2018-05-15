Road Alert: Expect delays along Steilacoom Boulevard

Three different sections of Steilacoom Boulevard located will be impacted by road improvement projects. Please plan your drive accordingly and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Work began Monday, May 14.

Steilacoom between 88th Street and Ardmore Drive

Steilacoom will be closed both directions between 88th Street and Ardmore Drive (including the intersection of Ardmore) for paving. Both east and westbound will be detoured to/from Custer Road/Bridgeport Way. Work will begin at 6 a.m. and should wrap up before the evening commute.

Steilacoom at Circle (Western State entrance)

Beginning Monday May 14 around 10 a.m. contractor Miles Resources will begin grinding the intersection. Traffic will be down to one lane each direction during grinding, which should wrap up mid-afternoon prior to the evening commute. Miles will pave this intersection Tuesday, May 15 beginning at 7 p.m. Traffic will be down to alternating one lane at times. Paving is anticipated to wrap up before midnight. There is no good detour route for this segment roadway, so please plan your drive accordingly and give yourself extra time.

Steilacoom at Lakeview Avenue

Grinding and paving at this intersection near Clover Park Technical College and Mountainview Memorial will begin Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Traffic will be down to one lane each direction during grinding, which is anticipated to be finished by midnight. Paving will immediately follow with traffic restricted to alternating one lane. Lakeview Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Steilacoom Boulevard and detours will be set up at both Steilacoom Blvd and South Tacoma Way to encourage alternate routes. Work should be completed prior to the morning commute.