Pro-Tem Judge Dwayne Christopher to Seek Tacoma Municipal Court Judge, Position #3

Tacoma attorney Dwayne Christopher has announced his bid for the Tacoma Municipal Court Judge, Position #3. Christopher, 46, is seeking the position currently held by Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth Verhey who recently announced her decision not to seek reelection this fall.

Christopher presents a long history of experience as a Pro-Tem Judge, attorney and civic leader in Tacoma. In addition to his work in private practice, Christopher currently serves as a Pro-Tem Judge in Pierce County District Court.

Dwayne Christopher began his legal career as a judicial assistant for Pierce County Superior Court Judge Brian Tollefson, (retired), and currently has his own law practice in Tacoma. A graduate of Wilson High School in Tacoma, Christopher earned his law degree from the Seattle University School of Law, formerly the University of Puget Sound School of Law, in 1997, after graduating cum laude from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dwayne has a lengthy record of civic and community involvement. He is the president.elect of Palmer Scholars, a high school and college mentor, a recipient of the 2017 United Way Live United Award, and a member of City Club of Tacoma. Dwayne is the son of retired educators from Tacoma Public Schools, Cordell and Marva Christopher. Dwayne is married to Meesha Christopher who is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.

For additional information, please contact Dwayne Christopher at 253.830.5787 or christopherforjudge@gmail.com.