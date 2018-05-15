Joshua Koontz Joins U.P.’s Economic Development Advisory Commission

Joshua Koontz has joined the City’s Economic Development Advisory Commission as its newest member. As a native of the area, he is anxious to help U.P. build on its successful track record of recruiting new businesses and investors.

“I grew up in Tacoma, moved to Snohomish and have returned to University Place, so I feel like I can bring an outside and fresh perspective to the city,” he said.

Having witnessed U.P.’s growth over the last 20 years, he believes the stage has been set for the community to achieve even greater success. “We have the opportunity to become a destination area within the region for visitors and potential new residents,” Koontz said. “We need to build on the success of Town Center to keep the momentum and we also need to focus on 27th Street to make the area as vibrant as possible.”

Koontz brings a strong business background to his new role on the Economic Development Advisory Commission. He currently works for Boeing in Supply Chain Strategy for new airplane programs where he helps develop the production system and sourcing strategy for future commercial airplane programs. Koontz, who worked in finance for several years before joining Boeing, holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Washington State University and an MBA from Western Washington University.

The Economic Development Advisory Commission is comprised of seven citizens. It serves as a sounding board for various business community interests and as the “eyes and ears” for the City in the business community.