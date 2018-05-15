The Suburban Times

A few spots still open for Saturday’s Ray Evans Fishing Event

The Ray Evans Memorial Fishing Event will take place on Saturday, May 19, 2018 (9:00am – 3:30pm) at American Lake Park, 9222 Veterans Drive SW, 98498. A few spots are still open. Learn more here and contact Sally Martinez 253.983.7758 to register.

