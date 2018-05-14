The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council May 15 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 15 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of May 1, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #107557- #107563 in the amount of $222,420.79
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #107568 – #107620 in the amount of $47,439.08 and Manual Check #107556 in the amount of $128.00
    4. Surplus Property – Vehicle (AB 2855)
    5. Franchise Agreement with SMSA Limited Partnership dba Verizon Wireless (AB 2856) (Resolution #1162)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation
    1. Chambers Creek Canyon Trail – Joseph Coppo, Pierce County and Mary Dodsworth, City of Lakewood
  6. Public Hearing
    1. Continuance of Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851)
    2. Appeal of Kaser Short Plat (AB 2854)
  7. Action Items
    1. Continuance of Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851)
    2. Appeal of Kaser Short Plat (AB 2854)
    3. Cormorant Park Playground Equipment, Alt. Bid Award (AB 2845)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  9. Study Session:
    1. Nuisance Regulations

