Steilacoom Town Council May 15 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 15 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of May 1, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #107557- #107563 in the amount of $222,420.79
- Approval of Claims Checks #107568 – #107620 in the amount of $47,439.08 and Manual Check #107556 in the amount of $128.00
- Surplus Property – Vehicle (AB 2855)
- Franchise Agreement with SMSA Limited Partnership dba Verizon Wireless (AB 2856) (Resolution #1162)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Presentation
- Chambers Creek Canyon Trail – Joseph Coppo, Pierce County and Mary Dodsworth, City of Lakewood
- Public Hearing
- Continuance of Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851)
- Appeal of Kaser Short Plat (AB 2854)
- Action Items
- Continuance of Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851)
- Appeal of Kaser Short Plat (AB 2854)
- Cormorant Park Playground Equipment, Alt. Bid Award (AB 2845)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session:
- Nuisance Regulations
