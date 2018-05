Do you have a team of 10 or more volunteers over the age of 15? We need your help!

If you volunteer at our July 14 SummerFEST event for a five to six hour shift we will give your group a donation. We are looking for people to help as parking attendants, triathlon bike course marshals and run course marshals.

Contact Sally Martinez in our Parks, Recreation and Community Services department to learn more and to volunteer. 253-983-7758 or email smartinez@cityoflakewood.us.