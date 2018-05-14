JBLM late-night mortar firing and demolitions training

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night mortar training Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 6:30 a.m. through Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 5:30 a.m. using 60 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm mortars, and demolitions.

One JBLM unit, is scheduled to conduct day, evening and late-night training with 60 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm mortars along with demolitions during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through 5:30 a.m. May 22. Expect mortar and demolitions training during the day, evening and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.