Harrison Prep and Lakes ranked among the state’s best schools

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Harrison Preparatory School and Lakes High School are ranked among the state’s best schools according to a recent ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

Harrison Prep ranked third in Washington state and No. 101 out of 28,800 public high schools across the country. Lakes ranked 31st in Washington state and No. 2,057 nationally.

“It is very exciting to receive this kind of recognition,” said CPSD Superintendent Debbie LeBeau, “It is a reflection on all the hard work put in by school staff and students.”

U.S. News and World Report completes this ranking annually to identify schools that, in the opinion of the evaluators, are best preparing students for college and careers.

“Top-ranked schools succeed in three main areas: exceeding expectations on state proficiency tests, offering challenging coursework and graduating their students,” Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News said in a press release.