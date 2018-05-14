Bike Month Continues Around the South Sound

Submitted by Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission

Dust off the handlebars and pump up the tires. It’s National Bike Month! Biking events are planned throughout Tacoma and the South Sound, and we have plenty of trails to enjoy any time now that the weather is warming up.

Bike Month Events

May 18: Bike to Work Day celebrates everyone who rides to work, the grocery store, the movie theater and elsewhere around town. Coffee, muffins, information and fun begin at 7 a.m. at People’s Park in Tacoma.

May 19: Join the grand opening ceremonies for the new section of the Foothills Trail from South Prairie to Buckley. Ribbon cutting is at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in South Prairie.

May 20: The Tacoma Tour de Donut is a no-drop, 28-mile ride to eight of Tacoma’s favorite doughnut shops. An optional challenge is to eat a sprinkled doughnut at each stop—and keep it down for the entire ride.

May 25: Discover new city trails with ties to local history in this guided Preservation Month Ride. Ride leaders will talk about the transformation of the bike trails, starting at 5:15 p.m. at 7 Seas Brewery.

Throughout the year: May kicks off Bike to a Business, offering monthly deals to those who arrive by bike. This month, if you ride to The Hub you’ll get your first Harmon Brewing pint for just $2.

The South Sound has the scenery and environment for all types of riding.

Mountain bikers enjoy the wooded trails at Fort Steilacoom Park, site of the 2019 USA Cyclocross National Championships. Check out Swan Creek Park for advanced and beginner trails, plus a skills-building zone.

For an easier ride, head to the shade of Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park or the family friendly Sumner Link Trail that runs along the White River.

Rental bikes at Point Ruston are a fun way to enjoy the Tacoma waterfront, with views of Mount Rainier and Commencement Bay.

For more cycling events and information, visit tacomasports.org.