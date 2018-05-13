Raiders Softball Appreciates Five Hard Working Sophomores

The Pierce Raiders Softball team is hosting Sophomore Night on Thursday, May 10 at Heritage Field in Puyallup. The team is playing a doubleheader against Highline College at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.. Pierce fell in both games on Tuesday at Highline College. Pierce fell 6-5 in the first game, and then they lost the last game, 7-6.

Please come out to the game to support a hard working group of players. The team has struggled a bit at times this season, but they were able to end up as better players and people.They worked hard at Pierce College over the last two years. The team was 16-16 league, and 16-20 overall in 2017. The Raiders are 4-22 in league, 6-24 overall in 2018.

Many of the sophomores will probably remember the win over #3 ranked Douglas College on the road as an important mid season win.

The team will play at home on Thursday, but they will also play another home game vs. Skagit Valley on Sunday, May 13th. Sunday’s game will be at Wildwood Park in Puyallup in a doubleheader. Pierce will also go on the road on Saturday to play Skagit Valley.

Our five sophomores are Sharon Hazen, McKayla Parkinson, Autumn Heitzman, Kelby Smith, and Natalie Vollandt.

Head Coach Amber Coburn said, “The sophomores have done a great job this year with staying consistent offensively and defensively. Each sophomore has contributed to the teams success that we’ve had in some way. We are going to be sad to see them go, as the program is losing some great key players, but are excited to see them flourish and be successful in their future.”

Stats are from 5/9/18-

Sharon Hazen (Morton, WA., Morton-White Pass High School) is a shortstop. Hazen had a great sophomore year hitting .387 with 11 homers and 30 RBI’s. Future: Plans to be a great wife. Starting to continue her work she has begun at her new business.

MaKayla Parkinson (St. Anthony, Idaho, South Fremont H.S.) is a pitcher and outfielder. Parkinson had just one error in the outfield this season. Hit .263 this season. Pitched 12.2 innings. Future: Plans to attend Central Florida University (not playing softball) to attend nursing school.

Natalie Vollandt (Buckley, WA., White River H.S.) is a pitcher and first baseman. Vollandt had 78 innings as a pitcher. Had 14 hits in 26 games. Future: Plans to attend PLU in Parkland, WA to play softball and attend nursing school.

Kelby Smith (Puyallup, WA., Rogers High School) plays second base and rightfield. Smith is hitting .350 on the season with five homers including 22 RBI’s in playing all 30 games. Future: Plans to attend Grand Canyon University (AZ.)(not playing softball) to enjoy the sun.

Autumn Heitzman (Yakima, WA., East Valley High School) plays pitcher and outfield. Has hit .290 in 26 games. Pitched 58.2 innings. Future: Plans to attend nursing school at Yakima Valley C.C. in Yakima.

Source: Raiders Softball Appreciates Five Hard Working Sophomores. – Pierce College Athletics