Candidate filing week begins May 14

Candidate filing begins Monday, May 14 with the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. Offices open for election this year include:

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representatives (Congress)

State Senators and Representatives

Pierce County Offices

Judicial Offices including State Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, King and Pierce County District Court, and Tacoma Municipal Court.

Democratic and Republican Precinct Committee Officers

Locally, the following offices file with the Pierce County Auditor’s Office:

State Senators and Representatives – Legislative Districts 25, 27, 28 and 29

Pierce County Offices – Auditor, Prosecuting Attorney, Council Districts 1, 5, and 7

Court of Appeals Division 2, District 1

Pierce County District Court (1-8)

Tacoma Municipal Court (1-3)

Precinct Committee Officers

All other offices file with the Office of the Secretary of State or King County.

Filing for Office

Online candidate filing opens Monday, May 14 at 9 a.m. To file your declaration of candidacy go to PierceCountyElections.org and click on the red “File for Office Here” box.

Filing week runs through Friday, May 18. Online filing closes at 4 p.m. In-person filing ends at 4:30 p.m. at the Pierce County Election Center, located at 2501 S. 35th St., Suite C in Tacoma.

For a list of open offices, voters’ pamphlet requirements, and more visit PierceCountyElections.org.

Voters who want to explore which offices are open in their district can install the Civic Pierce County app on their mobile device, explore their civic life, and click on “Offices I can run for.” The free mobile app is available at iTunes and Google Play and includes a wide array of timely and specific information about elections, elected officials, and more.

A lot drawing to determine the candidate order on the ballot will take place after the close of filing on Friday, May 18 (approximately 4:45 p.m.). All candidates and public are invited to observe.