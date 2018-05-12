Vote for the next student designed Pierce County Library System cards

TACOMA – Vote for the next Pierce County Library System’s library cards, created by local students. The Library System is asking residents to cast their votes to select their favorite card by voting online at cardcontest.pcls.us, now through May 31.

Nearly 900 students living or attending school in Pierce County submitted original designs in the free contest. Professional artists reviewed entries and selected eight finalists for each age group.

For ages 5-11 select from cards designed by Ryland Beaman, Buckley, Elk Ridge Elementary School; Kaitlyn Kurfurst, Bonney Lake, Bonney Lake Elementary School; River Sunshine Martinez, Bonney Lake, Emerald Hills Elementary School; Amelia Ridgeway, Bonney Lake, Bonney Lake Elementary School; Taeeun Son, Milton, Hedden Elementary School; Colleen Sorrels, Gig Harbor, Evergreen Elementary School; Isabel Volk, Roy, Weyerhauser Elementary School; Jasmyn Vribe, Gig Harbor, Harbor Heights Elementary School.

For ages 12-18 select from cards designed by Mya Baker, Lakewood, Harrison Preparatory School; Jane Casey, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Lakes High School; Denae Folden, Goodman Middle School; Eishaal Habib, Fife, Edgemont Junior High; Amanda Pitts, Bonney Lake, Bonney Lake High School; Aysia Sukola, Tacoma, Harrison Preparatory School; Amaya Udager, Buckley, Bonney Lake High School; Kierra Yang, Puyallup, Ferrucci Junior High School.

“Our young artists have done their work, and now it’s up to Pierce County residents to choose their top choices from the amazing creative, fun designs,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “All 882 of the entries showed originality and genuine artist talent. The choice will be difficult!”

The public will vote in two age categories: ages 5-11 and 12-18. The Library plans to announce the winning child- and teen-designed library cards in June. The two winning designs will be created into library cards and are expected to be available starting in fall 2018.

A Pierce County Library card offers access to 1.5 million books, e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials, use of library computers, and reserving public meeting rooms.