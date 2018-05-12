TCC Global Discovery Group Heads to Japan

Global Discovery Program students and instructors are off to Japan, and students will be blogging about their experience and posting photos. From the first post:

“Our group is composed of two professors and three students. The professors are Shaun Henderson and Namiko Bagirimvano; and the students are Jonathan Bautista, Blake Messmer, and Jason Hindman. For the next 12 days, we will learn about different aspects of environmental science, and we will also learn about and experience the unique culture of Kitakyushu, Japan. We have cultural and educational events and activities planned for every one of the next 12 days.”

Tag along on the journey here!