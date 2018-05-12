Puget Sound Starts Here Month encourages residents to adopt Sound-healthy behaviors

Pierce County is teaming up with hundreds of organizations across Puget Sound to encourage residents to commit to at least one Sound?healthy action during May’s Puget Sound Starts Here Month.

“Pierce County’s stunning views and natural areas from Mount Rainier to Puget Sound are an important reason this is a vibrant community where people want to live, work, and raise a family,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “As county residents, we have a responsibility to do what we can to keep our home safe, healthy, and beautiful.”

Simple Sound?healthy actions you can take:

Fix auto leaks right away and take any used fluids to a household hazardous waste facility.

Pick up pet waste and place it in the trash.

Use natural yard products like compost and mulch.

If you use chemical pesticides and fertilizers, follow the directions and use them sparingly.

Never dump anything – liquid or solid – into a storm drain or drainage ditch.

Volunteer to help with local habitat restoration projects.

Residents can celebrate the month at Puget Sound Starts Here Day at the Tacoma Rainiers game, 7:05 p.m. May 24 at Cheney Stadium. Stop by the Puget Sound Starts Here booth for fun family activities.

A complete list of Puget Sound Starts Here events is available at www.PugetSoundStartsHere.org.

Puget Sound matters

Puget Sound features 2,500 miles of shoreline. It is home to countless species, including orcas, sea lions, salmon and shellfish, as well as 4.5 million people across the 12 counties of Puget Sound.

Puget Sound is the second largest estuary in the nation, stretching from mountain snowcaps to Puget Sound’s whitecaps. Puget Sound includes farmland and cities, woodlands and industry, and all the places we love in between. Puget Sound creates economic opportunities for the area – including tourism, shipping, and seafood – and the region’s exceptional quality of life is a key reason many local companies stay and expand here.

The pressures that Puget Sound faces

Every year, millions of pounds of toxic pollutants enter Puget Sound. Much of that pollution comes from runoff. When it rains, the water flows over hard surfaces like houses, parking lots, driveways and streets, picking up pollution along the way. This polluted runoff flows through ditches or storm drains and into local waterways. Most runoff is not treated.

About Puget Sound Starts Here

Puget Sound Starts Here is supported by a consortium of more than 750 organizations across Puget Sound’s 12 counties, including state agencies, local governments, tribes, and non?governmental organizations working to clean up and protect Puget Sound and our region’s local waterways.

The goal of Puget Sound Starts Here Month is to raise awareness that Puget Sound is in trouble due to a variety of pollution sources and empower residents to make a difference through simple actions and local volunteer opportunities. Learn more about the bounty of Puget Sound and how you can help protect it at www.PugetSoundStartsHere.org.