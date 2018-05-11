Support Veterans Golf and Clover Park Rotary: Golf Tournament August 4

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary

Here’s your chance to support not just one, but TWO great charitable organizations, and have a great time doing it! The Clover Park Rotary Club has partnered with American Lake Veterans Golf Course to host our First Annual Golf Tournament, Saturday, August 4, 2018.

Earlier this year, Clover Park Rotarians made a long-term commitment to this very unique course and its excellent veterans golf programs by sponsoring Hole #4. This challenging Par 3 hole is on the recently-opened Jack Nicklaus-designed back nine. The American Lake Veterans Golf Course is entirely supported by donations, and is operated by an all-volunteer staff, including the greens crew, marshals, starters, club repair, and office administration.

Clover Park Rotary supports local community organizations such as Caring For Kids, Emergency Food Network, Tyee Park Elementary, and Nativity House, as well as world-wide programs such as Polio Eradication, World Vision, Clean Water Initiative, and ShelterBox, which is an international disaster relief organization and Rotary Project Partner.

You can sign up for the 4-person scamble, which includes a cart, tee prizes, and a BBQ lunch, at Clover Park Rotary’s webpage: cloverparkrotary.org/ Enter as a single or Four-Person Team! All participants will have a chance to win golf prizes and enter a raffle for really awesome swag, rounds of golf, etc.

See you on the course!!!!