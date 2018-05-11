Steilacoom Town Administrator’s May 11 update to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 15, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – May 14, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – June 27, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – June 7, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Council Meeting Follow-up:

Tasanee Public Hearing:

Council continued the Public Hearing on the Tasanee Plat until May 15, 2018. Subsequent to that action, the developer notified staff that the summary judgement hearing is scheduled for June 8, 2018. Consequently, at the May 15, 2018 Council meeting, staff will be requesting Council again continue the hearing until the June 19, 2018 Council meeting. No other action or discussion on this matter is scheduled for the May 15, 2018 meeting. Because Council is hearing this matter in their quasi-judicial capacity, please do not discuss this matter with any member of the general public outside of the public hearing. If someone approaches you on this matter, please refer them to Doug Fortner or me.

Noncompliance Notices:

Sixteen (16) Notices of Noncompliance letters were sent to residents this week. They included fifteen (15) notices for storing cars on the right-of-ways and one (1) notice for storing a trailer on the right-of-way. Four (4) notices declared the vehicle(s) to be a “junk vehicle”.

Public Safety:

Public Safety Open House:

The Public Safety Open House has been scheduled for May 30 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on cleaning the traffic island on Steilacoom Boulevard; sprayed for noxious weeds; performed traffic control for Hunter Tree Services who removed to hazardous trees from the Tunnel of Trees; installed and maintained traffic counters; and worked with the contractor on 1st Street.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continued work on the sanitary sewer main between Champion Street and Gove Street. We anticipate they will continue working on the sewer next week between Champion Street and Gove Street.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed about 30 feet of conduit on Marietta Street; installed a temporary power service in the 2700 block of Sunset Court; installed a permanent service in the 1200 block of Adams Street; trimmed trees in the overhead service area; repaired on damaged electric line on the 1st Street project; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to a sewer overflow in the 400 block of Roe Street caused by roots from adjacent trees in the line; responded to a malfunctioning sewer pump in the 300 block of 4th Street; responded to a water line beak in the 700 block of Blaine Street; performed inspections on 1st Street Project; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew took advantage of the nice weather and focused on mowing the various parks and public facilities and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12th from 9AM to 5 PM in the court area across from the Bair Bistro on Lafayette Street. They will have perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs, and vegetable/herb starts as well as decorative pots for Mother’s Day gifts.

Vendors include the ever popular Laur’s Shabby Chic, Barb’s Broken Heart Art and George’s Unique Birdhouses. Contact Barb at Barb@pski.org if you’re arena vendor who specializes in items that support “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Repurpose.”

Still looking for a few select vendors who create herbal products (like soap); keep bees or make things from bees’ wax; create baked goods or jellies using herbs; knit using natural, undyed wool; do chainsaw art.