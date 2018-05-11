Pierce Transit Special Study Session, May 14

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, May 14, 2018, from 3:15 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to (1) review and discuss rider and customer survey results; and (2) review designs for a refreshed logo. No final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting. The Regular Board Meeting will follow at 4:00 p.m.