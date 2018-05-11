Pierce College Puyallup Theatre presents “R.U.R.”

Pierce College Puyallup theater students have been hard at work all quarter on their spring production of Karel Capek’s dark science fiction play “R.U.R.” Short for Rossum’s Universal Robots, “R.U.R.” is a story about artificial life and the loss of humanity itself. Written in the 1920s, the play contains themes that still resonate today. “This play has a pretty recognizable story,” said Director Joshua Potter-Dineen. “Human beings create robots, try to give them souls, and eventually the robots take over. The play is about the fear of technology replacing humanity.”

The cast of nine actors play double duty, portraying multiple characters throughout the production. The play allows students to take active roles in the production, set design, costuming and more.

Potter-Dineen selected “R.U.R.” because the script is freely available and allows for creative license.

“This allows the cast freedom to make adjustments in the staging and artistic vision of the production,” he said. “The cast has worked so hard, and I’m really excited to see the play come to fruition.”

“R.U.R.” runs May 17, 18 and 19 in Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Black Box Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for general admission, and free for Pierce College students with ID.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.