Periodic Review of the Steilacoom Shoreline Master Program

The Town of Steilacoom invites you to an Open House on May 14, 2018 to learn about the upcoming Periodic Review of the Town’s Shoreline Master Program, and about how you may provide input to the Town during this process.

The Shoreline Master Program (SMP) includes both policies and regulations along Steilacoom’s state-designated shorelines. These areas include the Puget Sound shoreline and Chambers Bay, along with adjacent lands within 200 feet of the shoreline.

State law requires a review of the Town’s SMP every eight years in order to insure that the SMP stays current with changes in state rules and regulations, changed circumstances and new information. The Town must complete this review and revision no later than June 30, 2019.

The Open House will be hosted by the Steilacoom Planning Commission. It begins at 6:30 PM and will be held in the Town Hall at 1717 Lafayette Street.

The current Town SMP is part of the Steilacoom Municipal Code, in Chapter 16.08, which is available on the Town’s website: www.townofsteilacoom.org. A new webpage dedicated to the Periodic Review will be added soon.

Based on Town staffs initial review, only minor procedural amendments are required, and no substantial changes are contemplated.

Any questions regarding the Open House, the Periodic Review, or the Shoreline Master Program may be addressed to Doug Fortner, Town Planner, at (253) 581-1912.