Obituary Notices – May 11

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home : Arthur Flick, Frank Mizukami.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories : Sun Im Moore; John Martin Dunbar; Toba Rene Mrack; Shirley Schaefer Rendell.

Mountain View Funeral Home : Ella Neufeld; Frederick L. Noble; Ty Thi Tran.

Arthur Fick, son of Arthur and Myrtle Fick, was born September 13, 1942 in Chicago, IL. On July 21, 1961 he joined the US Air Force and served his country until he was Honorably Discharged from the Air National Guard January 23, 1993. He was united in marriage to Tina on October 12, 1991 in University Place, WA. They moved to Lakewood, WA in 1992 where they lived since. He was employed by the Department of Defense until his retirement in October 2003. Art passed away on May 8, 2018 at Genesis HealthCare Center in Tacoma, WA. He was 75 years old.

Art is survived by his wife, Tina; six children, Teresa Cobb of Apache Junction, AZ, Sonja (Troy, Sr.) Torres of Fredrickson, WA, James Fick of Apache Junction, AZ, Roger Fick of Berlin, Germany, Annette (Justin) Blakely of Apache Junction, AZ, and Jason McKinney of San Mateo, CA; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Troy Torres, Jr.

Services will be held at 1 pm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10333 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA. A graveside service will follow at New Tacoma Cemetery, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA, followed by a reception at the chapel. Everyone is invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, Art asked that donations be made to his second home, the Lakewood Playhouse, Lakewood’s community theater, 5729 Lakewood Town Center Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

