JoEthel’s Walk: Register today

In recognition of May being Bladder Cancer Awareness month longtime Lakewood advocate JoEthel Smith and her family organized a walk to raise awareness about bladder cancer.

The walk will be May 19 at Fort Steilacoom Park around the newly paved Waughop Lake Trail. Registration opens at 11 a.m. The walk begins at 12 p.m.

Smith is a bladder cancer survivor and wanted to host the walk to raise awareness about the disease that is more prevalent than people realized. This year alone 81,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with bladder cancer and 17,000 bladder cancer patients are expected to succumb to the disease.

By hosting this walk Smith and her family want to raise public awareness around bladder cancer with the hope that people will be screened early and seek care before it is too late.

After 35 months of more than 80 rounds of chemotherapy and the eventual removal of her bladder, Smith proudly states she is a bladder cancer survivor. If it weren’t for her seeking medical attention after noticing blood in her urine “my outcome may have have been a different story,” Smith notes on her event website.

“On behalf of my family, I want to say thank you for supporting us in raising money and resources for the Bladder Cancer Awareness Network and the South Sound Ostomy Support Group,” Smith writes about how the proceeds from the walk will be used.

Learn more about Smith’s story and register for the walk at joethelswalk.org.