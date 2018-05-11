Gravelly Lake Drive non-motorized trail project open house

An open house is planned May 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 6000 Main St SW for people to learn more about the planned non-motorized trail project.

Construction begins Monday, May 14 and lasts through September 2018.

Residents may have noticed some trees marked with pink. This marking indicates these trees will be removed for the project. Approximately 15 larger Douglas fir trees just south of the Madera entrance are slated for removal. Most of the hedges along this stretch will be pruned, which means they will be bare until new growth comes in.

Expect some delays mid-week next week as the trees come down.

Improvements include a non-motorized path, sidewalks and street lighting along the length of the corridor, improved storm drainage conveyance and pavement restoration.

At the open house the construction management team will talk about the project, the project schedule and traffic impacts. Drop in any time to learn more about what we’re doing to improve pedestrian connectivity and our roadways. Staff will be available to answer questions.

For more information about the project contact civil engineer Eric Swanstrom, 253-983-7795 or email eswanstrom@ cityoflakewood.us.