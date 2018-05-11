Centennial Campaign Renovations for Historic Pantages Theater

TACOMA – As part of the Broadway Center’s Centennial Campaign, Tacoma’s historic Pantages Theater will close for renovation between May 14 – Nov. 14, 2018. Broadway Center, BCRA, Korsmo Construction, City of Tacoma and other partners have been working diligently to find the best approach to address the venue’s improvement needs with minimal disruption to the theater and the community arts organizations that use it. New construction approaches and a reorganization of project phasing will allow the venue a shortened closure window than previously anticipated.

The Pantages Theater will reopen for the first performance of the 2018-19 Season to reveal Tacoma’s crown jewel venue completely renovated and refreshed for future generations.

“In terms of safety, accessibility, comfort, and accuracy in restoring period craftsmanship, this will be an exquisite synthesis of old and new-and what’s even more exciting is that our community is so deeply involved, ” stated Executive Director David Fischer.

The temporary closure for the Pantages Theater, from May 14 to Nov. 14, 2018, includes the following venue improvements:

NEW SEATS

Perhaps most exciting to modern-day patrons is the total replacement of the Pantages seats. New seats will be historic in appearance, yet contemporary in comfort, with cup holders and varying widths for patron accommodation.

Community members interested in supporting the restoration and leaving a legacy are invited to “take a seat in Pantages history” through seat sponsorship. They may name one new theater seat for a gift of $1000, or two or more seats at $850 each. Nameplates bearing an inscription of the donor’s choosing will be engraved on a plaque affixed to the seat. The estimated life of the new seats is 25 years. Payments may be made over two years. For more information, visit the Pantages Seat Campaign website (broadwaycenter.org/take-your-seat).

SEISMIC AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

Structural reinforcements in the plaster and stained glass canopy will preserve the theater’s structure and historic features in the event of seismic activity. The center aisle will be reinstated in the theater’s floorplan, reducing emergency evacuation time by half.

HISTORIC RESTORATION OF PAINT & PLASTER

By conducting forensic research on layers of paint and plaster dating back to the Pantages’ construction in 1918, Jeffrey Greene of EverGreene Architectural created a design plan to restore the Pantages interior to a radically improved and more historically accurate paint palette and plaster texture.

ACOUSTIC IMPROVEMENTS

With updated flooring, doors, and seats, the hall will enjoy more resonance and a livelier sound. A new orchestra shell onstage will further enhance acoustic features, leading to a richer sound for music, particularly classical performances.

“These historic beautification efforts will lead to a radically different experience for generations of audience members to come. The result will be an aesthetic and acoustic experience closer to what the theater’s original patrons encountered when inside the grand hall on its opening night in 1918,” said Executive Director David Fischer.

Future improvements, once fundraising is complete, will include:

Remodel of downstairs restrooms

Pantages backstage expansion

Improvements to Theater on the Square, converting it to an exhibit on civic engagement named in honor of two civic leaders, Babe Lehrer and Dawn Lucien, creating the Lehrer-Lucien Commons.

The remaining scope of construction will be phased over several years with minimal disruption to theater operations. All improvements now, since the initial Pantages restoration in 1983, have been accomplished through partnerships with the City of Tacoma (a public/private partnership with Broadway Center) the State of Washington, and private donors. Individuals interested in contributing to Tacoma’s historic Theater District restoration should contact Director of Philanthropy Stacey Guadnola at 253.591.5524.