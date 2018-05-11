Book Signing at Steilacoom Museum

Have you read about the little town of Wycliff, somewhere on Puget Sound between Olympia and Seattle? Have you, maybe, fallen in love with one or the other person you have met so far and want to know how their lives continue? Or do you simply need a last minute, but special Mother’s Day gift?

Then local author and columnist Susanne Bacon’s book signing of her latest novel, “Clean Cuts”, at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier St., on Saturday, May 12 from 1 through 3 pm maybe just what you are looking for. Just pop in and get yourself a signed copy. It’s also an opportunity to meet and chat with Susanne about her Wycliff novels in general. All other Wycliff novels will be available at the museum as long as stock lasts. And while you are there, why not also take a look around the museum and town which feature in her Wycliff novels as well?!