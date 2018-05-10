Symphony Tacoma Music Director Sarah Ioannides to teach Cascade Conducting Masterclass at PLU

Audiences can expect excitement, energy, and passion from Symphony Tacoma under music director Sarah Ioannides, now in her fourth season. Named one of the top 20 female conductors in the world by Lebrecht’s “Female Conductors: The Power List,” Ioannides will now pass on the experience and knowledge that has shaped her into a conductor of “unquestionable strength and authority” according to the New York Times during the five day Cascade Conducting Masterclass at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA from June 25th-29th, 2018.

The first annual Cascade Conducting Masterclass at PLU will feature principle members of Symphony Tacoma leading the Cascade Conducting Orchestra in a program that will focus on score analysis, baton technique, and will offer 17-plus hours of quality podium time with the Cascade Conducting Orchestra. Time will also be dedicated to discussion of the business and media aspects of conducting, including applying and auditioning for conducting positions, crafting a resume, public relations, and how to balance these practical aspects of the business while maintaining one’s unique musical identity.

“…through what is undoubtedly a very challenging business, yet a highly worthwhile and valuable art form, one has to stay true to the music throughout. Preserving one’s own talent, faith to the music and performance integrity while navigating a successful path forward is imperative, so that great symphonic music can live on and not only be cherished by generations to come, but be a more relevant and effective platform for peace, expression and understanding of our world.” ~ Sarah Ioannides

Participants will be encouraged to apply to join the Cascade Conducting Orchestra during podium time when they are not conducting. If chosen, participants who play in the orchestra will be given a discount for their services. Ioannides considers orchestral playing to be valuable for all conductors. She believes that participants of the masterclass who are chosen to play in the Cascade Conducting Orchestra will gain a lot from the experience:

“Having participated in conducting courses as a young conductor I especially felt the benefit of learning from within the orchestra. Communication skills that develop in the conductor from the perspective of a musician playing in the orchestra give a deep level of understanding and insight into what is needed from the conductor on the podium.”

Class will begin everyday at 9am, end at 5pm, and will take place in the Mary Baker Russell music building on the Pacific Lutheran University Campus. PLU is generously providing discounted meals and on campus lodging for masterclass participants. PLU is also offering continuing education credits for participants of the masterclass.

For more information about the Cascade Conducting Masterclass, visit cascadeconducting.com.