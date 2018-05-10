Submitted by Nancy White

It’s time for the Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society Annual Plant Sale. Don’t miss out. Join Us on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 9:00 AM until plants sold out or 5:00 PM.

Location: Masonic Lodge Fraternal Organization, 1005 West Pioneer Avenue, Puyallup, WA 98371 (Corner of 11th & Pioneer). Plenty of off street parking on either side of Sale.

Come early for the best selection. All plants are priced to sell. This is an opportunity to find beautiful, unique Hardy Perennial Fuchsias for your garden.

Will have plants from members’ garden, fuchsia care booklets and miscellany for sale. Bags of ScareCrow’s Pride 100% natural soil amendment for sale from the owner. Get your Tomato Plants while they last.

Club members available to answer your Fuchsia Questions and help with plant selection.

Cash or Checks only please.