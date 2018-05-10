New I-5 Puyallup River Bridge could open to all traffic on Saturday

TACOMA – If the weather allows, contractor crews building the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road Northbound HOV project will close lanes and ramps of northbound Interstate 5 overnight Friday, May 11, to implement an important milestone in WSDOT’s ongoing efforts to extend HOV lanes into Pierce County. When the lanes reopen Saturday morning, all travelers on northbound I-5 will be driving across the new Puyallup River Bridge. If weather delays the work, the shift onto the new bridge will be rescheduled.

Overnight ramp and lane closures for Friday, May 11:

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday .

. East Bay Street from East 27th to East 28th will close from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, May 12 .

. Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 12 .

. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane that will be detoured through the Portland Avenue interchange from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, May 12 .

. All lanes of northbound I-5 will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday, May 12 .

The new 1,569 foot-long Puyallup River Bridge opened to ramp traffic in October, 2017. Since then, contractor crews have been rebuilding the alignment of northbound I-5 so that the lanes are now realigned with the new bridge. Moving all traffic onto the new bridge marks the project’s final major stage of construction. The project is expected to finish later this year.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.