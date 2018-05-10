Family says 14-year-old girl who committed suicide was bullied at school; students stage walkout over bullying | Q13 FOX News

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Just outside Hudtloff Middle School in Lakewood, students lined the sidewalk holding colorful signs with a somber, but simple message. As simple as the words used to describe 14-year-old Gabby Cazares.“She was loving, caring, unselfish,” says Gabby’s sister Marisol.Gabby’s family says she took her own life Thursday night. They claim she did it, because she was allegedly bullied at school. Gabby’s family says she had a medical condition that caused her to lose her hair, so she’d wear wigs to school.

