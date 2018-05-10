Delilah, Tank are Bunnies of the Week

Featured Pet rabbits Delilah and Tank are ready to be two scoops in your bunny sundae! Vanilla bean colored Delilah, three, and caramel Tank, two, are perfect complementary flavors.

The mother-son bonded pair are easy to handle and enjoy attention. They’re looking for a home where they can be together with some room to roam outside of a kennel — they love exploring! If you’re looking for some sweetness in your life, come meet them today: Delilah – #A527328, Tank – I#A527329.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.