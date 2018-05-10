Come Sing with Tacoma Youth Chorus!

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus

Do you have a kid in your life who loves to sing? Did you know that there is a youth choir organization in Pierce County who loves kids who love to sing? For more than 27 years, Tacoma Youth Chorus has provided music education in the South Puget Sound through six choirs (grades 2-12) and K-1 Music Makers class.

Our singers come from all around the South Puget Sound region, from Port Orchard to Enumclaw to South King County to North Thurston County. Our singers go to public schools, private schools, parochial schools, and are homeschooled. They have a diversity of interests but a shared love of singing! Our alums are teachers and medical professionals and opera singers and music teachers and artists and serve our country in the military.

Collaborations with professional musicians, workshops with internationally-acclaimed choral composers and clinicians, and tours and festivals inspire artistry in our choir members — and they love sharing their music with friends and families through concerts. But most of all, they love sharing all the fun with one another! Schedule a voice assessment today for our 18-19 season!

Lots of information can be found on our website: www.tacomayouthchorus.org/join/ Or call our office — we’d love to talk with you: 253.588.1391.